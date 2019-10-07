Southeast More Than Pink Walk raises $45K for breast cancer research, awareness

ATHENS, Ohio (WCMH) — More than 300 people decked out in pink were walking for a cure.

“It represents everyone coming together to support a cause,” said Donna Stage, a breast cancer patient.

Sunday was the first year for the Southeast More Than Pink Walk for breast cancer research and awareness.

“It’s important to show the community that we care and we are here and we will find a cure together,” said Katie Carter, executive director for Susan G. Komen Columbus.

It was on this day 10 years ago that Daytime Columbus host Robyn Haines was diagnosed with breast cancer.

“This day is very special to me,” she said. “I feel like I’m supposed to be here.”

Haines was only 27 years old when she was diagnosed.

“I really try to get out the word that you’re never too young, that breast cancer doesn’t discriminate,” she said.

Haines was one of 30 breast cancer survivors at the walk, which focuses on research, care, community, and action.

As for Stage, she said money raised during these types of events is crucial.

“The more people who can donate means that the quality of life for people is extended longer and longer,” she said.

And she isn’t going to let her cancer get in the way of enjoying life.

“It’s my life to live the way I want to and cancer isn’t going to define it,” Stage said.

More than $45,000 was raised at Sunday’s event.

The Susan G. Komen Foundation has funded more than $33 million since it began in 1993.