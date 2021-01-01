Southeast Columbus shooting leaves one person dead

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in southeast Columbus. 

According to Columbus Police, at about 4 a.m., Friday, officers were called to the 3700 block of Kimberly Parkway on the report of a shooting.  

When officers arrived on scene, they found one person suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.  

Police say the shooter was the person who called 911 and stayed around when officers arrived. 

The victim was taken to an area hospital where they later died.  

Police continue to investigate.  

