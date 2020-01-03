Southeast Columbus double murder-suicide highlights need for domestic violence resources

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — We are learning new information about this week’s double murder-suicide on the city’s southeast Side.

Police say Gary Morris is suspected of killing Nerissa Distin and 2-year-old Serina Morris. Gary Morris then killed himself, police said.

Their bodies were discovered New Year’s Day after a house fire on Retriever Road. Distin’s family tells NBC4’s Dan Pearlman Gary Morris and Distin were married. Serina was their child.

Police say they were never called to this home for this family prior to the fire.

Sgt. Rick Ketcham with CPD’s Domestic Violence Unit says he hopes the story will urge anyone in a volatile relationship to contact police.

“From the law enforcement perspective, we take domestic violence very seriously and we file a tremendous number of charges every year, here in the city of Columbus. So from the law enforcement perspective obviously arrest is an option if there’s probable cause to believe an act of violence has occurred or there’s threats of violence or things like that,” said Ketcham.

There are a number of resources available to victims, from shelter programs to service providers.