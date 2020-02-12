South side housing development advances despite neighborhood pushback

COLUMBUS (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A housing development planned for the city’s south side that would serve people experiencing chronic homelessness is moving ahead despite neighborhood resistance.

The proposed development, called Touchstone Field, would include 100 single-occupancy permanent supportive housing apartments split between two three-story buildings on 6.4 acres at 2565 Lockbourne Road, a site owned by Sean Mirfendereski of Chagrin Falls. Community Housing Network Inc. plans to buy the land and build the project in two phases.

Monday night, Columbus City Council voted 4-3 to approve the rezoning of the site amid pushback from neighbors, who raised concerns about the residents’ mental health and the site’s proximity to a daycare, among other issues, during 90 minutes of heated debate.

