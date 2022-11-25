An earlier story on the fatal shooting of Anthony Elmore can be seen in the player above

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A victim has been identified in a fatal shooting that took place in South Linden earlier this week.

On Nov. 22, just after 7:30 p.m., Columbus police responded to shots fired at the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue. When they arrived, they were informed that a residence in the 1600 block of Cleveland Avenue had been struck by gunfire. CPD discovered an adult male, now identified as 20-year-old Anthony Elmore, suffering from multiple injuries.

Medics on the scene pronounced Elmore dead at 8:44 p.m.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbus Police Homicide Unit at (614) 645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at (614) 461-TIPS (8477).