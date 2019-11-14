South Linden homicide suspected arrested in Galion

GALION, OH (WCMH) — A man suspected of killing a woman in the South Linden area, has been arrested in Galion.

According to the Galion Police Department, at about 7:30pm, Wednesday, officers received a tip that a homicide suspect from Columbus, Roshan Lamar Cumberlander, 37, was staying at an apartment in the area.

Cumberlander is a suspect in the October 16 death of Tomika Lee Turner, 36.

Witnesses told Columbus police that Turner and Cumberlander were an “on again/off again,” couple, and he shot her during an argument in front of a home in the 1100 block of E. 13th Avenue.

Galion Police, along with the Crawford County SRT responded to the apartment located in the 400 block of Libby Lane, in Galion and a standoff ensued.

Police say after SRT members entered the apartment, they found Cumberlander hiding in the attic.

One member of the SRT was injured when he fell through the upstairs ceiling while attempting to apprehend Cumberlander and suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Cumberlander was transported to the Crawford County jail where he is awaiting extradition to Columbus on the homicide warrant.