Boy, 3, injured after shots fired in south Columbus neighborhood

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A three-year-old boy was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital after a report of a shooting on the south side of Columbus Saturday afternoon.

It happened in the 1800 block of South 4th Street in the area of Hinkle Avenue around 1:23 p.m.

According to police, a child was upstairs with his grandmother inside of a home when shots were fired from the alley at the house. Police said the child was struck in the leg and the abdomen by shrapnel or pieces of tile.

The child was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital. No condition was available.

Police are searching for a black SUV in connection with the shooting.