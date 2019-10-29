South Columbus neighbors call Halloween decoration ‘offensive,’ resident pulls it down

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Halloween decorations are turning heads in a south Columbus neighborhood.

A family used a rope to hang a dummy from a tree.

“It was distasteful, very distasteful,” neighbor Karla Carey said.

The dummy was dressed in a black hoodie and jeans.

“This is the stuff you see on TV and not in person,” neighbor Danielle Charley said.

Neighbors said several children walk by the house every day and it was hung in a predominantly black neighborhood.

“It was a black guy hanging. I found it to be offensive on so many different levels,” Carey said. “It’s 2019. I thought we would be past that. It scared me.:

While NBC4 was talking to a neighbor about this, the people who live in the home came out and started taking the rope down from the tree.

NBC4 asked them why they decorated this way.

“Halloween is coming up and I’m more of a different type of guy,” the resident said.

He didn’t want to be named but said he didn’t mean for it to be offensive.

“I wasn’t trying to be racist or anything,” the home’s resident said. “I’m not a racist guy.”

At last check, the display was fully taken down and neighbors are hoping it stays that way.

“It’s down now, but will it be down tomorrow or will it be back up,” Carey said.

Neighbors said there were also Confederate flags up in the yard at one point.

The man who lives at the house said he also took those down because he realized it could have offended people.