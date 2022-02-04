LANCASTER, Ohio (WCMH) — South Central Power Company is working to restore power to nearly 20,000 members experiencing an outage Friday after Winter Storm Landon spread across Ohio.

With outages across 18 counties, South Central Power Company said in a Facebook post that some of its progress in restoring power “had been erased” after crews faced new outages, difficult travel conditions and “dozens of broken poles.”

“It’s been many years since we’ve seen this much ice accumulation in central, eastern and southern Ohio and the results have been devastating,” the company said.

Contractors for South Central replaced a broken pole in Fairfield County Friday, a process that the company said takes about 4 hours. More complex pole replacement jobs, however, can take double the amount of time, the power company said.

The Highland County Health Department said in a Facebook post Friday that about 3,000 homes in Highland County are without power, and it may not be restored for 48 hours.

“With the drop in temperature expected overnight, several shelters and warming locations are being established for those who many need them,” the health department said.

Although pets are prohibited, service animals are allowed to enter shelters and warming locations in Highland County.

An overnight shelter, where cots, blankets and food are provided, is available at the following location:

Hillsboro High School 550 US 62, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 Enter at the Middle School Entrance Open 24/7, opening first at 5 p.m. on Friday.



Warming centers, where people can warm up and charge a phone, are available at the following locations:

Hillsboro High School 550 US 62, Hillsboro, Ohio 45133 Enter at the Middle School Entrance Open 24/7, opening first at 5 p.m. Friday.

Highland County North Joint Fire District 200 South St., Leesburg, Ohio 45135 Open 24/7

Rainsboro Elementary 12916 Barrett Mill Rd., Bainbridge, Ohio 45612 Open 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday



Appointments are not required to visit a warming or overnight shelter. Contact the Highland County EMA at 937-403-0133 for questions.