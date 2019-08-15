South Bloomingville man charged with murder after Thursday morning shooting

HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus area man is dead and a South Bloomingville man is facing a murder charge after a shooting early Thursday morning.

40-year-old Steven E. Mullins was arrested and charged with murder in the death of a 32-year-old Columbus area man.

According to the Hocking County Sheriff’s Office, they first received reports of a shooting in the Goose Creek Road area of South Bloomingville around 5:48 a.m. Thursday. When responding to the scene, deputies saw a vehicle driving erratically that almost hit them. Some of the deputies gave chase, pursuing the vehicle northbound on SR 664 while other deputies responded to the scene.

The vehicle did not stop during the pursuit, ultimately arriving at the Hocking Valley Community Hospital in Logan. Deputies detained the driver and passenger, and saw an injured man in the back.

The man was pronounced dead despite efforts from hospital workers to revive him.

The deputies who continued to the scene of the incident on Goose Creek Road located a possible suspect and witnesses. After conducting interviews, obtaining and executing search warrants and collecting evidence, detectives filed a murder charge against the suspect.

Mullins was arrested and charged with murder, a first degree felony. He was transported to the Southeastern Ohio Jail Regional Jail to await his arraignment in Hocking County Municipal Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with NBC4 for updates on this developing story.