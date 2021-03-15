Sources: OSU rejects latest settlement proposal in Strauss sexual abuse case

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Mediation to settle hundreds of sexual abuse claims related to the Dr. Richard Strauss scandal at the Ohio State University have stalled, and the matter could be headed back to federal court, possibly for trial.

Insiders said OSU rejected the latest proposal from the mediator and that the university is pushing a version of the same settlement that was signed last spring by 162 other plaintiffs.

The terms of that agreement are said to be unacceptable to the men who still have outstanding claims against the university.

OSU’s own investigation revealed the former university doctor molested, even drugged and raped, students and student athletes over a 20-year period.

OSU has not responded to a request for comment.