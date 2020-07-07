Former OSU president Drake named University of California president; first Black leader in UC history

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State University’s former president has been named the 21st president of the University of California.

Dr. Michael V. Drake, 69, retired last month after serving as OSU president since 2014.

Drake is the first Black leader in UC’s 152-year history.

The UC Board of Regents made the announcement Tuesday afternoon.

Prior to his six years at OSU, Drake’s entire academic career has been at UC, including as chancellor of UC Irvine for nine years from 2005 to 2014 and as the systemwide vice president for health affairs from 2000 to 2005.

“Much has changed in the 15 years since I was given the privilege of becoming chancellor at UC Irvine, but not my absolute belief in this great University and its time-honored mission,” Drake said in a press release. “I look forward to working with the regents, chancellors, students, faculty, staff, alumni, and our broader community as we, together, guide the University through the challenging times ahead. Brenda and I are thrilled to be back. Fiat Lux!”

Drake will earn $890,000 a year at UC. His tenure is set to begin in September.

UC is comprised of 10 campuses, five medical centers, and three national laboratories. The system currently ahs more than 280,000 students and 230,000 faculty and staff.

Drake replaces outgoing president Janet Napolitano, former Secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama.

Drake is being replaced at OSU by Kristina Johnson Ph.D., formerly of the State University of New York (SUNY) system.