Source: Elaine Bryant to be named next Columbus police chief

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Elaine Bryant is expected to be named the next chief of the Columbus Division of Police.

A source with inside knowledge told NBC4’s Jamie Ostroff that Bryant will become the chief. Another finalist for the job, Ivonne Roman, tweeted her congratulations to Bryant Tuesday afternoon.

Sending a BIG CONGRATS to Detroit's Deputy Chief Elaine Bryant on being selected as the next Columbus, OH Police Chief. She was stellar during the town hall and the residents of Columbus are lucky to have her. GodSpeed sis; & we want you/CPD as our next @30x30initiative partner! — Ivonne Roman (@PD_PhD) June 1, 2021

Bryant, 48, comes to Columbus after serving as a deputy chief in Detroit, where she oversaw a group of precincts. She previously was a commander in professional standards, a captain in the homicide division, a lieutenant who handled community relations and a sergeant who worked in the domestic violence division.

Bryant received her master’s degree in criminal justice administration from Bowling Green State University in 2019.

She would become Columbus’ second female chief, after Kim Jacobs, who served from 2012 to ’19, and its second Black chief, after James Jackson, who served from 1990 to 2009.

Bryant would replace Thomas Quinlan, who was returned in January to his previous position as a deputy chief after about a year on the job.

Ginther said he wanted an outsider to change the department after a turbulent period.

The department was criticized for how it handled protests Downtown last summer against police brutality, with special investigators finding eight incidents where officers may have broken the law. Then in December came the shooting of Andre’ Hill, an unarmed Black man, by an officer who was fired a week later and is now facing a murder charge. And in April came the shooting death of Ma’Khia Bryant, a 16-year-old who was threatening others with a knife.

Ginther commissioned an independent review of the department and put together the city’s first civilian review board.

The other two finalists are Avery Moore, assistant chief of Dallas police, and Ivonne Roman, retired chief of Newark, New Jersey, police.