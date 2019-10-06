Song and service celebrate a milestone in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Song and service are celebrating a milestone in Columbus.

Harmony Project marked its 10th anniversary with a major service project.

Several hundred people volunteered at the Sullivant Gardens Recreation Center.

They were weeding, planting gardens and painting murals.

Founders said it promotes unity and neighborhood pride.

“It’s just a celebration of people coming together to say if we want our communities stronger, it’s up to us to make them that way,” said David Brown, creative director for Harmony Project.

The choir started with less than 90 singers, and now more than 1,100 perform with the group.