Some schools set to reopen following closure due to illness last week

WASHINGTON COURT HOUSE, Ohio (WCMH) — The flu is hitting hard this season, with the virus the cause of some schools closing for several days late last week.

Some of those same schools are set to reopen Monday.

Since it’s Sunday, doors at Washington Court House schools were closed. But the doors were also locked last Thursday and Friday because many teachers, staff, and students were sick.

All four schools in town were closed so crews could get in there and clean them as well as school buses.

The Washington Court House superintendent posted on Facebook last week that both students and staff were sick with the flu, a stomach virus, or strep.

Other central Ohio schools also closed for part of last week so their buildings could be cleaned.

Parents and grandparents in Washington Court House said they’re glad the schools closed down, but are excited to get the kids back in the classroom.

“Tomorrow, they’re going back to school,” said parent Jerri Upthegrove. “And the school’s clean, the buses are clean, and hope everyone’s gotten over it.”

“I think, also, they’re just trying to be careful and if they can, you know, scrub the schools down, try and disinfect things and keep people away from each other give everyone a chance to kind of recover before you’re back, then hopefully we’ll be able to move past it and everyone can get healthy again,” said parent Anne Marshall.

Schools and school districts set to be closed Monday are:

Adena Local Schools

Chillicothe City Schools

Southern Local Schools

Waverly City Schools

Schools and districts that were closed last week, but are set to reopen Monday are: