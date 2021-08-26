Some OhioHealth hospitals pausing elective surgeries

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — OhioHealth will be pausing elective surgeries at some of its hospitals due to the rise of COVID-19 cases.  

A spokesperson with OhioHealth confirmed that some hospitals will be pausing elective surgeries that require an overnight stay, in order to free up staff and capacity.  

The move comes after Ohio sees a dramatic increase of COVID-19 cases in the state.  

“Due to the fluid nature of this fourth surge, we will continually monitor capacity and pause or resume elective surgeries with an overnight stay as needed,” a statement from OhioHealth reads.  

According to the spokesperson, Grant Medical Center is one of the hospitals pausing the surgeries starting Monday, however, that could change as capacity changes.

