COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Medicaid eligibility changes kick into effect Saturday across the country, and the state will begin to send out termination letters to Ohioans who have lost eligibility, according to the Ohio Department of Medicaid.

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the federal government barred states from disenrolling people from Medicaid coverage, even if they no longer qualified for the government health insurance program. Three years later, that changes on April 1. Congress voted in December 2022 to end continuous coverage by March 31.

Ohio went back to normal eligibility requirements on Feb. 1, according to the state agency’s website. The first round of mailed letters letting Ohioans know they are no longer eligible will go out in the coming weeks.

The Ohio Department of Medicaid agency asked in February that all Medicaid members make sure to update their contact information, which can be done here.

For Ohioans on Medicaid who have received a request for information, the agency also asked that you respond — including to renewal packets. In Franklin County, that packet needs to be returned to the Franklin County Department of Job and Family Services.

If you learn that you are not eligible for Medicaid anymore, you will have to shift to other health insurance coverage. Children may still be eligible for coverage, even if their caretaker has been disenrolled. More information on Ohio Healthy Start is available here.

For questions, the agency recommends contacting your county’s job and family services office. The Ohio Department of Medicaid can also be reached at its Consumer Hotline at (800) 324-8680, or on Mondays through Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at (844) 640-6446.