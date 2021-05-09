Some normalcy returns for long-term care residents on Mother’s Day

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Many families are celebrating a more normal Mother’s Day this year when compared to last year, especially at long-term care facilities.

Last year, families had to rely on window visits or limited outdoor visits. This year many families got to see their loved ones in person.

Sue Plotnick Fine lives at Ohio Living Westminster Thurber.

This year, her family was able to take her home for lunch for Mother’s Day, saying there’s nothing like being able to hug and hold each other again.

“It means everything to us,” said Sue’s daughter, Liz Plotnick-Snay. “To be able to be together and out of the confines and to all have made it through this healthy and everyone in our families to have made it through healthy just means the world to us. There’s nothing like personal contact.”

“It was everything I wanted,” said Sue Plotnick Fine. “Just get out and enjoy the company, and enjoy the family.”

Sue was able to see loved ones who live out of town in person a couple weeks ago and Zoomed with them Sunday.