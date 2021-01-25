Some classes back in-person at Ohio State

In this photo posted on Twitter, students crowd a hallway, Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at North Paulding High School in Dallas, Ga. The 30,000-student suburban Paulding County school district in suburban Atlanta resumed classes Monday with 70% of students returning for in-person classes five days a week, days after the principal at North Paulding announced some members of the football team had tested positive for COVID-19. The district says it is encouraging mask use, but isn’t requiring it. (Twitter via AP)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Some in-person classes resumed at The Ohio State University, on Monday.

Classes were held entirely online for the first two weeks of the spring semester. According to university spokesperson Ben Johnson, nearly 70% of classes, across all of Ohio State’s campuses, are still being taught online or in a blended format.

Johnson said changes to in-person activities would be based on data and the guidance from a number of experts.

“Just like in the fall, we’ll be monitoring the data and we’ll be listening to the experts, so we’ll be listening to the CDC and the Ohio Department of Health,” he explained. “We’re in regular contact with the governor’s office. We have a team of experts here on campus from the Wexner Medical Center, from our College of Public Health and from other places, and we’ll be looking at the numbers on the daily dashboard and if we need to adjust, we will. If we can allow more in-person activities, we know that’s something our students are interested in. If we have to dial it back a little bit, we’ll do that as well with the overarching goal of keeping everybody healthy and safe, but also together here on campus.”

At this point, no decision has been made on whether spring commencement will be held in-person or virtually, but Johnson told NBC4 that university officials are engaged in discussions on how to proceed with it.

“It’s too early to say whether or not we’ll be able to do that, but we’ll be monitoring going forward through the spring semester and we’ll keep everybody informed,” he said.

Johnson also said he did not have an exact timeline as to when students and families can expect a decision regarding spring commencement.