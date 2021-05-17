Some central Ohio communities still maintain local mask requirements

FILE – In this Friday, May 8, 2020 file photo, a respiratory therapist pulls on a second mask over her N95 mask before adding a face shield as she gets ready to go into a patient’s room in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at a hospital in Seattle. Medical providers may soon return to using one medical N95 mask per patient, a practice that was suspended during the pandemic due to deadly supply shortages. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–There is confusion about when or where you can and cannot wear a mask due to the rapidly changing guidance from local, state, and other jurisdictions.

Below there is a list of local municipalities and their guidance. What is important to note, local businesses may require you wear a mask whether you are vaccinated or not.

Ohio Department of Health

Monday afternoon, mask guidance was updated to comply with new CDC guidance. Governor Mike DeWine previously announced. most of Ohio’s health orders will be lifted on June 2.

Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and social distance. The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Our order will be amended to reflect these recommendations, as well. Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, May 14, 2021

Current CDC guidance

Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance. CDC.gov

Nurses with Franklin County Public Health (Ohio) open boxes of syringes for COVID-19 vaccinations on Jan. 21, 2021. (Photo courtesy FCPH)

Franklin County Public Health guidance

FCPH is following the ODH guidance. The health commissioner addressed the state’s June 2 announcement:

FCPH will continue to evaluate its recommendations and current orders based on the circumstances and needs of our community. With the lifting of statewide health orders, it is even more crucial that Franklin County residents get vaccinated if they have not done so yet. (5/13/21) Joe Mazzola, MPA

Franklin County Health Commissioner

File photo from stock footage