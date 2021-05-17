Some central Ohio communities still maintain local mask requirements

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)–There is confusion about when or where you can and cannot wear a mask due to the rapidly changing guidance from local, state, and other jurisdictions.
Below there is a list of local municipalities and their guidance. What is important to note, local businesses may require you wear a mask whether you are vaccinated or not.
Ohio Department of Health
Monday afternoon, mask guidance was updated to comply with new CDC guidance. Governor Mike DeWine previously announced. most of Ohio’s health orders will be lifted on June 2.
Ohio will be amending our remaining health orders to comply with the new CDC guidance, which says that those who have been vaccinated no longer need to wear masks, while those who have not been vaccinated should still wear a mask and social distance.
The CDC still recommends everyone wear masks when they are in a healthcare setting, when they are traveling on public transportation, including airplanes, and when they are in a business or employer that chooses to require masks. Our order will be amended to reflect these recommendations, as well.Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, May 14, 2021
Current CDC guidance
Fully vaccinated people can resume activities without wearing a mask or physically distancing, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.CDC.gov
Franklin County Public Health guidance
FCPH is following the ODH guidance. The health commissioner addressed the state’s June 2 announcement:
FCPH will continue to evaluate its recommendations and current orders based on the circumstances and needs of our community. With the lifting of statewide health orders, it is even more crucial that Franklin County residents get vaccinated if they have not done so yet. (5/13/21)Joe Mazzola, MPA
Franklin County Health Commissioner
- BEXLEY: Has a mask mandate
- COLUMBUS: Has a mask mandate
- DELAWARE COUNTY: Follows the ODH guidance
- CITY OF DELAWARE: All city-owned buildings, people must be masked, no public policy*
- DUBLIN: Refers to Ohio Department of Health
- GAHANNA: Follows Franklin County Public Health guidelines. According to the city’s public information officer, “If our contracted public health agency, Franklin County Public Health, issues revised guidelines, we will consider that guidance as well, as we have in the past.”
- GROVE CITY: All city-owned buildings, people must be masked, no public policy*
- HILLIARD: Follows the ODH guidance
- REYNOLDSBURG: Has a mask mandate that follows ODH and CDC (download here)
- WESTERVILLE: Masking is required by July 2020 executive order
- WORTHINGTON: The current mask mandate is in effect. “The City of Worthington is consulting with our health agency, Columbus Public Health, and will make a decision on our existing mask ordinance based on current health orders and public health guidance. The topic is expected to be discussed at an upcoming City Council meeting,” Worthington.org, May 14, 2021.
- *Note, if there is no public mandate, you should follow the county health departments guidance