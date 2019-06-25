Somber crowd turns out to remember girl, 12, killed Friday

NEWARK (WCMH) — A large but somber crowd was on hand for a candlelight vigil for a 12-year-old girl killed Friday night while sitting on her front porch.

Children and adults from around the neighborhood showed up to support each other and memorailze Isabella Barnes.

Barnes was shot and killed while sitting on the porch of the Ridgelawn Avenue home she lived in. Keegan Mummey, 18, has been charged with aggravated murder in the shooting.

There were plenty of hugs and tears as many here were overcome with emotion.

Friends and family said everyone who knew Barnes loved her.

“We all knew her. We all loved her,” said one person during the vigil.

Isabelle Barnes

Several people crowded the street and yards with pinks balloons, candles and even flowers to remember her.

They said she had a way to touch the lives of people she was around, no matter who you were.

“She was everybody’s friend, sister, daughter, niece,” said one person during the vigil. “She was everybody’s light in the dark. She was everybody’s smile, everybody’s laughter.”

The vigil lasted a little more than an hour and it ended with the singing of “Amazing Grace.”

Earlier in the day, Mummey had his first court appearance in connection with the murder charge. His bail was set at $1 million.