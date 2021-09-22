Weather Alert Day: Soaking rain, cooler air moves in

Ample moisture steaming north ahead of a cold front brought a soaking 1 to 3 inches of rain, causing ponding on roadways, along with rumbles of thunder. A few strong storms will develop over eastern Ohio along the cold front, with a damaging wind potential this afternoon, where temperatures have reached the 70s ahead of the front in a warm southerly flow.

Temperatures topped out in the upper 60s early this morning, but quickly fell to near 60 as a cold front pushed east of I-71.

Low pressure riding north along the front will spin around over northern Ohio, prolonging rain showers, accompanied by gusty winds, tonight and Thursday, with temperatures mainly in the cool 50s.

Skies will clear Friday, with temperatures dipping into the upper 40s in the morning, then rebounding to near 70 in the afternoon under a sunny sky. Showers will develop Saturday along a weak cold front, with sunshine returning Sunday.

  • Wednesday: Rain, heavy at times, breezy, much cooler. Upper 50s
  • Tonight: Occasional rai, breezy. Low 50
  • Thursday: Cloudy, windy, cool, lingering showers. High 60
  • Friday: Clearing, milder. High 70 (49)
  • Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers. High 70 (52)
  • Sunday: Sunny, nice. High 71 (51)
  • Monday: Mostly sunny. High 77 (57)

