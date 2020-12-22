Snow Trails adapts to COVID-19 protocols

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WCMH)– Ohio winter sports resort Snow Trails is adapting to COVID-19 social distancing protocols. But not too much adaptation has to take place because of the nature of the skiing, snowboarding, and other activities they offer.

“It’s a physically distant sport. It’s safe that way without any other protocols or mandates, so when it comes down to being safe on the slopes, it’s important to think of that,” said Snow Trails Marketing Manager Nate Wolleson.

Snow Trails opened their slopes this past Friday, and they said their customers followed guidelines and felt safe.

“Masks were cool out here before they were cool,” Wolleson said.

Before their season got underway, Wolleson said they came up with their “Safe Season Plans” to keep employees and customers healthy with adjustments to mostly indoor activities but some outside as well including in lift lines and adhering to Ohio’s 10 p.m. curfew.

“Lift lines, it can get a little bit tighter, so we accommodate that with different lines in order to keep that spacing as well,” he added.

Reservations are not required for skiing and snowboarding but are for tubing this season.

