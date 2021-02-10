Snow provides man opportunity to bring community together, prevent violence with snowball fights

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Violence continues to plague the Capital City, including three shootings Wednesday, including one that killed a 14-year-old.

One community member is taking a new approach to trying to stop the violence.

Andre Tensley is trying to keep kids out of trouble, and since central Ohio has had plenty of snow recently, he’s organizing snowball fights.

Tensley has six kids of his own, and he wants his children, their friends, and the entire community to grow up in a safe Columbus.

That’s why he organized a snowball fight at Franklin Park Wednesday, the first one he’s put together.

He’s been telling friends about it and shared the event on social media.

He’s been seeing the news of the troubling number of shootings and wanted to organize something where anyone could come out and have fun without any violence.

He is also using the slogan #DONTSHOOTMYBROTHACHALLENGE.

“It’s time to day, ‘No more,’” Tensley said. “It’s senseless. We out here killing each for no reason. It’s senseless, it needs to stop. Somebody has to say something.”

“Anything that I possibly can to reach out to y’all young men, I just want to reach y’all and tell y’all we here for your,” he added. “Your family ain’t your only family. Everybody is your family, man, and we love y’all.”

Tensley is planning on more snowball fights at other parks across the city.