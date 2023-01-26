COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — As snow and winds cut across central Ohio, some counties are beginning to see hazardous road conditions.

As of 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Franklin County is not under a snow emergency. Check back here for county-by-county updates.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

Crawford

Morrow

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.