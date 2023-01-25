COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The next winter storm has arrived from the southwest in the early morning hours Wednesday, leading to snow emergencies in central Ohio.

You can check here for the latest traffic conditions and here for the latest forecast from Storm Team 4. And NBC4 will be tracking all alerts from the National Weather Service.

Columbus City Schools is closed for classes and extracurricular activities. NBC4 is tracking closings for schools and other organizations.

During a snow emergency, roads may be hazardous. According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

Clark County

Coshocton County

Delaware County

Franklin County

Knox County

Licking County

Logan County

Madison County

Marion County

Muskingum County

Union County

An ODOT snow plow shovels a roadway at Columbus’ West North Broadway and North High Street intersection during a snow storm on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Adam Conn)

A winter storm dumps early morning snow at the East North Broadway and North High Street intersection on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Adam Conn)

Snow covers residential streets in Mount Vernon during a winter storm on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Jonathan Edwards)

Slick road conditions can be seen on Interstate 70 at the State Route 37 interchange during a winter storm on January 25, 2023. (Courtesy/Ohio Department of Transportation)

An ODOT plow and salt truck treat Interstate 70 West near Downtown during a winter storm on January 25, 2023 (NBC4/Phil Schneid)

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 snow emergency.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.