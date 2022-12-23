COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Within the span of two hours Friday morning, eight different counties issued a snow emergency, the first as winter weather begins to make its way through central Ohio ahead of the holiday weekend.

The counties in central Ohio with current snow emergencies include:

Delaware County – Level 1

Franklin County – Level 1

Fayette County – Level 1

Logan County – Level 1

Madison County – Level 1

Pickaway County – Level 2

Ross County – Level 1

Union County – Level 1

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, the three classifications of snow emergencies include:

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”