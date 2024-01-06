COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A steady fall of snow and a wintry mix in central Ohio Saturday morning have multiple counties to go under a snow emergency.

As of 12 p.m., five counties in central Ohio are under a Level 1 snow emergency with a majority in the southern portion of the region. Franklin County is currently not under a snow emergency. Check back here for county-by-county updates throughout Saturday.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

Coshocton

Hocking

Jackson

Muskingum

Pike

Ross

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.