This list will be updated throughout Sunday afternoon and evening.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Consistent snow fall Sunday morning and afternoon is causing snow emergencies to be placed across central Ohio. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of central Ohio throughout Sunday.

According to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness, there are three classifications of snow emergencies.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

The counties in central Ohio currently with Level 1 snow emergency include:

Champaign County

Clark County

Delaware County

Fayette County

Knox County

Licking County

Logan County

Madison County

Morrow County

Pickaway County

Pike County

Richland County

Ross County

Union County

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 2 snow emergency.

Snow fall in Marysville (NBC4/Joe Clark)

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.