COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Strong winds with flurries that has created blowing snow around central Ohio has put multiple counties under a snow emergency.

As of 12 p.m., eight counties around the area have declared a Level 1 snow emergency with a majority of the counties in the southern portion of central Ohio. Follow this article for an updated list throughout Saturday.

Much of central Ohio is under a Wind Advisory until 7 p.m. on Saturday. Most of the county will have a Wind Chill advisory Sunday morning with temperatures expected to drop significantly overnight.

LEVEL 1

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.”

Here are the counties that are under a Level 1 snow emergency:

Athens

Coshocton

Guernsey

Hocking

Muskingum

Noble

Pike

Vinton

LEVEL 2

“Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.”

No counties in central Ohio are currently with Level 2 snow emergencies.

LEVEL 3

“All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel, or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.”

No central Ohio counties are currently under a Level 3 snow emergency.