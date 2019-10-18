Snow Dogs prep Columbus airports for winter weather

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The team at John Glenn International is getting ready for the first snowfall.

The “Snow Dogs” are comprised of airfield maintenance, mechanics and landscaping crews responsible for snow and ice removal.

This month, they are practicing their skills before winter. The teams from John Glenn International and Rickenbacker International test their skills maneuvering heavy-duty airfield snow removal equipment through a precision obstacle course at the annual “Snow Rodeo.”

They typically work in two 12-hour shifts during the winter to ensure all runways are clear all the time. The massive machines not only plow but sweep in turn creating less work and a more efficient way to clear the paths.

They are skilled at driving and choreographing the 60 pieces of heavy-duty equipment. During the 2018 winter season, they managed 27.4 inches of winter precipitation.