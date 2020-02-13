Snow doesn’t stop Columbus running club

As people were out and about getting salt and shovels to prepare for the weather, other people weren’t letting the weather get in the way of their routine, even it meant running in freezing temperatures as snow was coming down.

“We come rain or shine,” employee, Sara Wiltse said.

And even snow. “I’m not going to let a little weather get in the way of my goals,” runner, Tim Wolf said.

Usually at least 20 people show up Wednesday night at the Columbus Running Company before hitting the pavement.

“When you’re a good runner and dedicated to running you want to get out and the weather doesn’t have that much say in it,” Wiltse said.

However, only three runners came ready to go Wednesday as snow was coming down.

“We did not expect more people,” Wolf said.

Although they still showed up to run, the workout had some modifications because of the weather.

“It was slippery so we did a slower run to be safe,” Wolf said.

Besides runners, we saw that the weather didn’t stop people from walking their dogs, going out to dinner or running errands in the Short North, but everyone was taking it slow.

“I almost feel like 15 times, I didn’t actually wipe out I had some pretty close calls though,” Wolf said.