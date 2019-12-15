Winter storm part 1 winding down but part 2 is coming

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A multiphase storm has brought snow and a wintry mix to central and southern Ohio, with a light snowfall across the northern part of the state. Click the video player above for live tracking of road conditions and the latest weather.

Accumulations have averaged 1 to 3 inches, with the heaviest totals near and a little south of the I-70 corridor, plus trace amounts of ice with freezing rain and drizzle.

The next phase of the event will follow the primary low tracking from the southern Plains to the Tennessee Valley late today, and east across southern Ohio and Pennsylvania by early Tuesday.

Tonight we will get a second round of freezing rain and snow. In the morning that will change to all snow accumulating another half-inch to an inch. Late morning the clouds will break up and we will get some afternoon sun. It will still be pretty cold but dry through mid-week.