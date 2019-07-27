Smokey the Bear, kayaking, fishing among the attractions at Ohio State Fair

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Ohio State Fair is full of food, rides, and livestock, but it also has eight acres of nature nestled in the southeast corner.

The Natural Resources Park gives spectators a chance to learn about nature and enjoy free activities with family members. Spectators can learn about Ohio’s animals, trees, wildflowers, water, minerals and more.

Park goers can also try kayaking, fishing or archery.

“We have so many cool things,” said Jason Fallon, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

And while the Natural Resources Park may not be as attractive to some fairgoers as the lights and sounds of the midway, one resident has been visiting the park for 55 years.

“This is my favorite part of the fair, as my wife can attest to,” said Clinton Allen. “I’ve been coming for years, many years, since I was little. My grandfather brought me here to see Smokey the Bear.”

This year, Smokey the Bear celebrates his 75th birthday as well. Head over to the park and snap a picture with the iconic bear.

“I try and get a picture with Smokey the Bear every year,” Allen said.

Fallon said the park plays an important role in the future of the state.

“It’s important to really mold the next generation of conservationists here in Ohio,” he said.

The park is free and is open from 11-7 p.m. every day during the Ohio State Fair.

Click here for more information about events at the Ohio State Fair.