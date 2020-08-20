Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival in Nelsonville canceled

NELSONVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival has been canceled this fall, according to a statement by the event’s organizers.
For 23 years, the Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival has an annual fall event in Nelsonville, Ohio. Each year, top BBQ teams from all over the country come to Nelsonville to compete.
After much careful thought and consideration, we have made the tough decision to cancel this year’s BBQ competition. The current Covid-19 pandemic continues to increase in numbers daily, and the health, safety and well-being of our competitors, attendees, and the community is our highest priority, and in accordance with current guidelines as well as a desire to maintain our status as a premiere competitive BBQ event, we believe this is just the right thing to do.
We appreciate all the competitors, attendees, community, and all those who come out every year to support this event. We share the disappointment, too, but hope everyone will mark their calendars for Oct. 15-16, 2021, because there will be smoke back again on the Nelsonville Public Square.Ohio Smoked Meat and BBQ Festival organizers’ statement