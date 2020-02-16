Smash-and-grab thieves use pickup truck to break into Merion Village garages

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A rash of smash-and-grab garage break-ins in Merion Village has neighbors concerned, some sharing photos of the damage done to their homes.

In some cases after breaking into the garages, the thieves got away with some of what’s inside.

The thieves were at it again Saturday, with one garage being hit in the middle of the day.

Neighbors said a pickup truck is being backed into the garages to break them open.

After the truck slammed into the garage door, the door is all bent out of shape and off the rollers.

Another neighbor’s camera caught when it happened.

A blue pickup truck backs into the garage door, breaking it open, then drives out a little bit.

Someone gets out, crawls into the garage, and takes a ladder.

That’s all they got away with.

This has been happening in the Sheldon Avenue and Jenkins Street area for the last 10 days or so.

At some houses, more has been stolen.

One homeowner whose garage was broken into didn’t have anything stolen, but both cars inside were damaged.

“It infuriates me,” said resident Osric Flores. “We work hard to make the neighborhood nice and everyone trying to look out for each other, people just trying to steal from what we have really.”

Neighbors have been in contact with Columbus Police about the smash-and-grab thefts.