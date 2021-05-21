Small plane skids off runway at Fayette County Airport

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Officials are trying to determine what caused a small airplane to skid off the runway at the Fayette County Airport on Thursday, injuring the pilot.

The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at Old State Route 38 just before 8 p.m.

Officials say 38-year old Justin T. Fry, of Cincinnati, was maneuvering the 1972 Piper PA 28-140 when it left the runway and struck a small ditch. The plane rotated and came to rest in the grass next to the runway, investigators said.

Fry suffered minor injuries and was transported to Adena-Fayette Medical Center for treatment.

Local officials are working with the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board to investigate the crash.