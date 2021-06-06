Small plane crashes in Scioto County

Local News

SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCMH) — Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a small plane crash that happened Friday evening in West Portsmouth.

Troopers from the Portsmouth post got the call around 7:10 p.m. Friday.

They say a 2006 Vans Aircraft RV-9A was carrying the pilot and one passenger. The passengers sustained minor injuries and the pilot was unharmed, according to troopers.

The Federal Aviation Commission and the National Transportation Safety Board are expected to conduct their own investigations.

