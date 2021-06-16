Small plane crashes in Fairfield County injuring two

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (WCMH) — The FAA is working to determine what caused a small plane to crash in Liberty Township on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of the crash near the intersection of SR 256 and SR 37 in Fairfield County around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers from the Lancaster Post of OSP, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Basil Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

They say Matthew Leupp was landing a single engine, two seat Aeronca 11AC airplane when it struck a storage building. Leupp suffered rib injuries, according to troopers. Passenger Michael Bollinger was transported to Mount Carmel East with non-life threatening injuries.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss