Small plane crashes in Fairfield County injuring two

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP (WCMH) — The FAA is working to determine what caused a small plane to crash in Liberty Township on Wednesday.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a report of the crash near the intersection of SR 256 and SR 37 in Fairfield County around 9:30 a.m.

Troopers from the Lancaster Post of OSP, the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office, and Basil Fire and EMS all responded to the scene.

They say Matthew Leupp was landing a single engine, two seat Aeronca 11AC airplane when it struck a storage building. Leupp suffered rib injuries, according to troopers. Passenger Michael Bollinger was transported to Mount Carmel East with non-life threatening injuries.