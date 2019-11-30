Small Business Saturday plays an important part in local shops’ year

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The big game against That Team Up North wasn’t the only thing happening Saturday.

It was also Small Business Saturday, where shoppers are encouraged to shop smaller, locally-owned businesses, which allows more of their money to stay in their community.

Some stores in the Short North are offering specials to coincide with Small Business Saturday.

This marks the 10th year for the event, held the Saturday after Black Friday.

Local business owners and managers said it’s one of their biggest days of the year.

“Small Business Saturday combined with Black Friday is one of the biggest sales days for us throughout the entire year,” said Frances Wilson, assistant manager at Global Gifts. “It helps fund our mission to help support artisans fro 40 different countries and it helps us reach more people than we’d usually reach.”

Some businesses said that while they think the OSU game may have impacted sales, now that the game is finished, they are hopeful those Buckeye fans will go shopping.