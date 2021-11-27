COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Many businesses in the Short North Arts District were off to a slow start on Small Business Saturday. In a year, when they could use the community’s help more than ever.

Some small businesses in the Short North say, since the pandemic, they’ve had to limit the capacity to make sure everyone is staying healthy, including their employees.

This year, they also had the Buckeye game against Michigan to consider but despite all these challenges, they’re grateful to be open.

“It’s just nice to see people again. It’s nice to have events to go to. People wanting to get dressed up. It’s been great,” said Alison Jayjack, owner of Lady Bird.

“Every weekend it kind of has like random rushes,” Said Julia Zidar, sales associate for Rowe Boutique.

Black Friday also helped a lot of the stores immensely.

“We do have really awesome customers that are loyal to us, and just browsers on the street,” said Zidar added.