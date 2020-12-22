Small business community reacts to second relief bill passing

In this April 23, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump’s name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat the adverse economic effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, in San Antonio. All that aid is now gone. Yet prospects for more federal stimulus this year appear all but dead, clouding the future for the unemployed, for small businesses and for the economy as a whole.(AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Relief will soon be on the way for many small businesses after Congress finally passed a second relief bill following months of debate.

Ohio Restaurant Association President John Barker is calling this a holiday miracle. It’s something he and some restaurant owners were worried wouldn’t happen until 2021.

“Really happy about it. I’m really excited for it to come through. I think a lot of people are relieved,” said Perrie Wilkof, owner of Dough Mama.

Barker says it’s a small glimmer of hope, but there’s still concern.

“It’s a down payment. It certainly is not the solution long term,” he said. “There’s going to have to be a third relief bill conversation and that will start up really after the New Year.”

Despite there being no specific funding for restaurants, he says the ones that do apply for PPP loans through the small business aid will have a boost.

Wilkof, who expanded her bakery and eatery to the German Village in August, is worried there will be little aid for her second shop.

“It employs nine people and I’m not going to be able to receive any relief for that,” she said. “It seems this was definitely the case with the last one where if you haven’t been open for at least a year, then you can’t receive any aid, so that is scary.”

She agrees with Barker saying more aid will be needed.

“They’re describing this as a modest package, so I’m curious to see how that works out and I hope everybody gets to share in it,” she said.

Barker says another big win for the restaurant industry is that benefits from the first and second round will be tax deductible. Relief checks will be $600, which is half the amount of what they were in the spring.

“It’s just been so much going on and just to see that both sides are kind of coming together on this package I think it’s just a relief in many ways,” said Columbus resident Andrew Fullencamp who added $600 isn’t enough. “That’s the unfortunate part about it. I really don’t think that’s enough. Most people around here, in this day and age, need so much more to kind of stay afloat.”

Americans making less than $75,000 a year will see a $600 check and those who file for unemployment benefits will get and extra $300 a week.

“It’s super exciting for instance for my nanny who’s only working part time,” said Danielle Demirel. “I think it would be really helpful for her to have a little extra money, especially during the holidays if it can come soon enough.”

Fullencamp says he particularly worries about everyone involved in the restaurant industry.

“Every time you’re in there, you’re just hoping and praying they continue to stay afloat and that they’re not going to go anywhere, that they can make it a couple more months,” he said.