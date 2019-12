COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Metallica has some other big names of rock music joining it at the Sonic Temple music festival in Columbus next year.

Slipknot, Deftones, Evanescence, Staind, and Sublime are just some of the bands coming to music festival next May 15 through 17.

Metallica is the headliner of the festival and will perform both Friday and Sunday.

For more information on the festival’s full lineup and tickets go to SonicTempleFestival.com.