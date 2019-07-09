Slayer to perform in Columbus on last leg of farewell tour

LAS VEGAS, NV – MARCH 26: Bassist/singer Tom Araya (L) and guitarist Kerry King of Slayer perform at The Joint inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on March 26, 2016 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Slayer Tuesday announced dates for the last leg of its farewell world tour, including a stop in Columbus.

The band will play November 12 at Nationwide Arena.

Slayer’s 18-month world tour kicked off in May of 2018 and will conclude at the end of November,.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. Information on purchasing tickets is available at slayer.net.

Full list of shows:

NOVEMBER

  • 2 Explore Asheville Arena, Asheville, NC
  • 3 PNC Arena, Raleigh, NC
  • 5 Salem Civic Center, Salem, VA
  • 6 Giant Center, Hershey, PA
  • 8 Mass Mutual Center, Springfield, MA
  • 9 Madison Square Garden, New York, NY
  • 11 KFC Yum Center, Louisville, KY
  • 12 Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
  • 14 TaxSlayer Arena, Moline, IL
  • 15 Denny Sanford Center, Sioux Falls, SD
  • 17 Fargodome, Fargo, ND
  • 18 CHI Health Center, Omaha, NE
  • 20 Broadmore Arena, Colorado Springs, CO
  • 22 Rimrock Arena, Billings, MT
  • 24 Spokane Arena, Spokane, WA
  • 26 Oracle Arena, Oakland, CA
  • 27 MGM Arena, Las Vegas, NV
  • 30 The Forum, Los Angeles, CA

