DELAWARE, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say they’ve found skeletal remains between the Winston Road cul-de-sac and US Highway 23 area in Delaware.

They say the remains were found around 6 p.m., by a citizen walking their dog.

Their report states, the remains were taken to the Montgomery County Coroner’s office for an autopsy and additional testing.

Investigators say their initial findings tell them the remains were of an adult male and expect a positive identification in several weeks.