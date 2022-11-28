COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol reported that 16 people died, including two in Franklin County, in traffic accidents over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend.

According to the Thanksgiving Holiday Report, during the five-day period between midnight Wednesday, Nov. 23 and 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, 16 people died in 15 fatal crashes. Of the 16 killed, two were pedestrians and 10 were not wearing seatbelts, while six crashes involved impaired driving.

Franklin County, Cincinnati’s Hamilton County and Toledo’s Lucas County each had two fatalities. Madison and Pickaway counties also each reported a fatality, just west and south of Franklin County, respectively.

In total, there were 409 traffic incidents in Franklin County, second on the list to Warren County’s 488 traffic incidents.

According to the report, 270 people were arrested for operating a vehicle while impaired and 130 for drugs. Citations were also issued for 686 safety belt and 100 distracted driving violations.

In comparison to previous years, there were 17 fatalities last year, 11 in 2020 and 18 in 2019.