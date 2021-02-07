Six shootings overnight in Columbus leaves one advocate heartbroken

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The city of Columbus saw 6 shootings and 1 suicide overnight Saturday into Sunday, leaving community members with an uneasy feeling about the age range and areas where the shootings happened.

One mother, Jackie Casimire, said hearing the news breaks her heart. Every shooting reminds her of her son.

“My son, Ray Casimire, was killed the 24th of September of 2020, the day after his 30th birthday,” she said.

She said her son was a licensed gun owner and believes that is what got him killed.

“Every time there is a murder, it affects me personally because those guns that my son had as an avid collector, are now in the streets and they may be responsible for some of the shootings,” Casimire said.

This is why she says she wants those illegal guns off the streets, but says she can’t do it alone. It’s not only up to law enforcement and the city, but an effort that will take everyone.

“Parents have to be liable,” Casimire said. “It’s another thing that I truly believe in. Your kid wasn’t home last night? Check your kid, see where your kid was at.”

Casimire was working to reduce the gun violence long before her son died. She knows a lot of these shootings are coming from underserved communities that need guidance.

“This is underprivilidged people because if you live in these neighborhoods of Linden, the lower east side, the west side, we are working-class families and we are the ones who are being affected by this,” she said.

For those struggling with mental health, she asks they get the help. If parents or neighbors see someone struggling, they ask you do your part by providing these resources for them.

“Poor communities, as a whole, don’t believe in seeking mental health,” Casimire said. “Seek help. It’s ok. You’re getting help so you can be a better parent, a better civilian in the community.”

Lastly, she asks people to speak up. For other parents hurting, she asks them to use that hurt and anger towards helping and coming up with solutions to tackle this issue in the city.

“This pain, every time I sit down and look at that picture, you don’t want this pain,” Casimire said. “You do not want this pain as a mother. I do not wish this on any mother.”

Help and resources are available on the city’s website, https://www.columbus.gov.