COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is holding a raffle where the winner will get several rare bottles of bourbon.

Make-A-Wish OKI and CHAMP Camp are teaming up for “The Great Bourbon Raffle,” with tickets going for $100 each, and benefits going to each organization.

The winner will receive the six following bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery:

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year

Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year

Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year

Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year

Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 year

Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, and a drawing will be held no later than June 18. To get tickets visit www.oki.wish.org/pappy