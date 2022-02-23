COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Make-A-Wish of Ohio, Kentucky and Indiana is holding a raffle where the winner will get several rare bottles of bourbon.
Make-A-Wish OKI and CHAMP Camp are teaming up for “The Great Bourbon Raffle,” with tickets going for $100 each, and benefits going to each organization.
The winner will receive the six following bottles of bourbon from the Old Rip Van Winkle Distillery:
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 23 year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 year
- Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 15 year
- Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 year
- Old Rip Van Winkle 10 year
- Van Winkle Family Reserve Rye 13 year
Only 4,000 tickets will be sold, and a drawing will be held no later than June 18. To get tickets visit www.oki.wish.org/pappy