Six police officers who responded to Dayton mass shooting to be honored

President Donald Trump applauds during a Medal of Valor and Heroic Commendations ceremony for six Dayton, Ohio police officers in the East Room of the White House, Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, in Washington, for stopping a mass shooter in August, in Dayton. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The six officers who responded to the Dayton mass shooting in the Oregon District in August will receive the Outstanding Peace Officer of the Year award for their actions on Thursday from the Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association in Columbus.

Officers responding to the Aug. 4 shooting in Dayton’s Oregon District neighborhood shot and killed the suspect who had fatally shot nine people.

The six officers stopped the threat in less than 45 seconds.

The officers were nominated to receive the award by the Montgomery County Prosecutor Mat Heck, Jr.

“The brave, quick response of these six officers put an abrupt end to the gunman’s shooting, saving countless other lives in the process,” said Heck in a news release. “I believe it is clear these officers deserve, and I nominate, these officers to be recognized and honored for their actions.”

The six officers who will be honored are:

Sgt. William Knight

Jeremy Campbell

Vincent Carter

David Denlinger

Ryan Nabel

Brian Rolfes













The officers were decorated with the Medal of Valor by President Donald Trump in September.

You can watch the event live on NBC4i.com.

It will be held scheduled at the Hilton Columbus at Easton at 12:45 pm NBC4i.com.