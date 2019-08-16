Six new buildings planned for Scioto Peninsula

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Six new buildings are planned for six acres of the Scioto Peninsula in downtown Columbus, according to the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation (CDDC).

According to CDDC, the construction will include a parking garage along the railroad tracks and Starling Street. Hotels, apartments, offices, and retail buildings are also tentatively planned for the area.

Three developers have been hired to participate in the first phase of the Scioto Peninsula development:

Flaherty & Collins, headquartered in Indianapolis, lists its specialty as multifamily properties.

Daimler, based in Columbus, has experience with commercial real estate.

Rockbridge Capital, also based in Columbus, has over 225 hotel investments in 38 states

Scioto Peninsula Vision, looking west, Courtesy of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation

Scioto Peninsula Vision, looking east, Courtesy of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation

Scioto Peninsula, Street Level, Courtesy of the Columbus Downtown Development Corporation

Residential, Courtesy of Flaherty and Collins Properties

Residential 2, Courtesy of Flaherty and Collins Properties

Office, Courtesy of The Daimler Group

Hotel 1, Courtesy of Rockbridge Capital

Hotel 2, Courtesy of Rockbridge Capital

“Each developer is best-in-class with a proven track record of success,” said Guy Worley, president of CDDC. “These developers collaborating with CDDC and the City of Columbus is another example of the public and private sectors working together to produce a very special place for Columbus.”